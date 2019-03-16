UPEI suspending in-person classes as of Monday, instruction paused this week

The University of P.E.I. says all in-person classes, labs and exams are suspended for the rest of the semester.

In a previous announcement on Friday, the university said it would cancel all in-person classes after Friday, March 20 as a precaution against the spread of COVID-19.

On Sunday afternoon, officials with the university decided to suspend classes earlier in light of the announcement of P.E.I.'s first confirmed case of COVID-19.

"The health and safety of our UPEI community is our top priority and I recognize how this evolving global situation is very stressful," said Alaa Abd-El-Aziz, president and vice-chancellor of the university, in an email sent to students Sunday.

"This decision to suspend in-person classes, labs and exams represents a measure to reduce large gatherings of people in line with social distancing advice from the P.E.I. Chief Public Health Office."

Abd-El-Aziz said instruction will be paused from Monday, March 16 to Friday, March 20 to allow instructors time to focus on transitioning to alternative course delivery, such as online or through email, and develop their plan for teaching through to the end of the semester.

UPEI services will remain open including residences, the Health and Wellness Centre, the library, AVC Veterinary Teaching Hospital and the registrar's office.

However, the UPEI Chi-Wan Young Sports Centre is closing at 6 p.m. Sunday until further notice, with the exception of the Reactive Health physiotherapy clinic.

All sports centre programming, university athletics and March break activities have been cancelled.

The president said some services and hours of operation may change in order to accommodate based on changing circumstances.

All university events are cancelled or postponed until at least April 30 and all university-related travel outside the province is suspended for students, faculty and staff until further notice.

"The university is strongly advising student, faculty, and staff to monitor Government of Canada travel health notices before undertaking any personal travel," the email to students said.

"Employees who are in self-isolation who are able to work remotely may make arrangements with their supervisor."

Abd-El-Aziz said the university's employees who are not in self-isolation should report to work as usual.

