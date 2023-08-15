UPEI's new residence tackles housing woes, but off-campus issues drag on

The University of Prince Edward Island says it has mostly eliminated its on-campus housing problems ahead of the start of the fall semester thanks to its new residence complex, although the student union says it's not the answer for everyone.

The $63-million residence was scheduled to be done in time to serve as the athlete's village for the 2023 Canada Winter Games. Those 376 new residence spaces are opening to students for the first time at the end of this month.

"We are very happy to see that a lot of students are getting proper housing, especially on-campus housing," said Jerry Wang, director of recruitment and advisement at the International Student Office at UPEI.

Wang said people at the university are "very grateful for the legacy of Canada Games."

As of Monday, Wang said there were still some spaces available in residence for those open to sharing a room. There is a small waiting list for those who want a single-occupancy room.

Last August, the university was telling students without housing lined up already not to come to P.E.I., as the residence wait list crept over 400 students.

Jerry Wang says affordable off-campus housing continues to be difficult to obtain for all members of the UPEI community, from students to his colleagues. (Nicola MacLeod/CBC)

"Off-campus housing, I think, is still probably similar to other community residents here," Wang said.

P.E.I. boasts one of the country's lowest vacancy rates at 0.8 per cent. Rising rents have also been a key factor in P.E.I.'s inflation rates , which was 2.2 per cent for the month of July.

"Off-campus housing is still a bit of a challenge for our students, especially for students who are from other places," Wang said.

Students struggling with rent, groceries

The organization that represents the university's students also said it is hearing about these challenges.

UPEI Student Union president Camille Mady says while the new residence spaces are great for those who want to live on campus and can afford it, she hears many other students are still struggling to find housing for the academic year. (Nicola MacLeod/CBC)

"It is very clear with the current market that students are finding it difficult to find affordable and vacant housing," said Camille Mady, president of the UPEI Student Union.

Mady said that while the new residence spaces are great and solve some on-campus issues, not all students can afford to live in residence.

"It's definitely difficult for our students, especially international ones who can only work a certain amount of hours a week, to afford the down payment in the beginning of the semester."

Emergency aid in demand

Mady said the student union is also receiving a record number of applications for its emergency fund.

"A lot of students apply for this funding just to assist with paying their rent and groceries," she said.

We definitely need to have options for them to come ... to feel welcome, to feel secure. — Camille Mady, UPEISU President

While the members of Mady's executive team are still new to their roles, they launched a housing survey yesterday and plan to work the issue into their advocacy platform for the academic year.

"That is relevant with our current provincial government as well," she said.

New legislation in effect

P.E.I.'s new housing legislation came into force this past spring.

The new act sets the annual maximum rent increase at no more than three per cent, and then landlords have the right to apply for an extra three per cent a year on top of that.

However, the maximum allowable increase for 2023 is still zero per cent on all rental units for the period between Jan. 1-Dec. 31, based on separate legislation passed last fall.

At 0.8 per cent, P.E.I. has one of the lowest rental housing vacancy rates in the country. (David Horemans/CBC)

The Residential Tenancy Office received more than 100 submissions from landlords and tenants on the maximum allowable rent increase for 2024.

"I believe that it's a topic that definitely needs a lot of discussion and we look forward to working towards finding solutions for our students," Mady said.

Exploring other options

UPEI's homestay program — where students live with Islanders in their home while paying room and board — is also gaining traction.

Wang said there are between 70 and 80 hosts signed up so far, which is higher than past years.

"We have been asking and we have been promoting the home stay program in the community, so I think there's more families, but we can always welcome more to get on board," he said.

The university has also been reminding students about the challenges of the Island housing economy since January to ensure they began their search early.

"We have an off-campus housing office. So my colleagues post housing information online and help students streamline where to look for off-campus housing," Wang said.

Students tote their belongings onto the University of Prince Edward Island campus in August 2019. (Nicole Williams/CBC News)

"Our international student advisors and recruiters also help students."

Overall, Mady said having a more stable housing situation in the province is tied to UPEI's future success.

"There's a lot of growth in our infrastructure. Things like the medical school — a lot of things bring people to P.E.I. and we are going to need housing to facilitate that infrastructure growth," she said.

"We definitely need to have options for them to come and still have a great living experience here on the Island, and to feel welcome, to feel secure."