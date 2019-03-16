UPEI increases tuition 1%, Holland College 2%

The University of Prince Edward Island is increasing tuition by one per cent this fall, which it says is the lowest percentage increase in the university's 52-year-history.

The Atlantic Veterinary College, which has a separate funding arrangement, will see a two per cent increase.

Due to COVID-19 health measures, many post-secondary studies on P.E.I. were conducted online this year, but there are hopes for a return to a more normal learning environment in the fall.

The one per cent increase in the UPEI budget was approved recently by its board of governors, Nicole Phillips, director of communications and university relations, said in an email to CBC.

"The budget strikes a balance between tuition revenue increases and expenditure reductions to maintain quality of education second to none, preserve services, and keep tuition affordable during the pandemic."

The one per cent increase for UPEI programs translates to the following:

Undergraduate tuition increase: $6 per course.

International fee increase: $8 per course.

Graduate tuition increase: one per cent per program, amounts vary.

Last week, Holland College announced its tuition is going up by two per cent, effective September of this year.

The international fee for first year students will also increase, from $4,000 to $4,400.

College officials said the increases are needed for financial sustainability.

