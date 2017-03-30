Holland College joins UPEI on sidelines as fall sports season cancelled

There will be no touchdowns on the football field, home runs on the baseball diamond or goals on the soccer pitch during the first semester at Holland College this year.

The Atlantic Colleges Athletic Association has cancelled its fall sports season due to COVID-19 health and safety considerations.

For Holland College, the cancellations affects men's and women's soccer and cross country running, as well as exhibition and early season competitions for men's and women's basketball, volleyball and women's hockey.

The Atlantic Football League and the Atlantic Collegiate Baseball Association have also cancelled their 2020 seasons, meaning there will no football and baseball league games.

Men’s and women’s basketball are among the teams affected by the cancellation of the ACAA first-semester sports season. (Tom Steepe/CBC)

The decision comes one day after Atlantic University Sport cancelled its first-semester sports, affecting fall teams at UPEI.

Jackie Podger, vice-president of administration at UPEI, said the decision was "extremely disappointing," but necessary for the safety of the students.

She said the university will look at ways to keep the student-athletes engaged during the first-semester, while they await word on whether sports will resume in the new year.

"We're looking at various training options for the athletes so that they can remain in great shape in preparation for a possible winter term," she said.

'Committed to athletics'

Holland College president Sandy MacDonald said the Hurricanes will remain a great source of pride for the school.

"Above all, we want our student-athletes to know that we are committed to athletics for the long term, and for them, this will be a time to focus on training and preparing for when their time arrives to compete," he said in a news release.

