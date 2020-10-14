UPEI convocation limited again by COVID-19, but 'improvement' over last year

University and college convocations are going ahead on P.E.I., but they'll still look different than they were before the COVID-19 pandemic.

UPEI graduates will not be gathered in an auditorium and crossing the stage to receive their diplomas, but there will be online and in-person components.

Graduates of 2020, whose ceremonies were cancelled, will be included this year.

Nicole Phillips, director of communications and university relations at the University of Prince Edward Island, said it's an improvement over last year, and the university will at least be able to provide some form of festive atmosphere.

"It's not going to be the ideal situation for everyone, but we're really excited to be able to have some people on campus."

Nearly 2,000 grads from 2 classes

UPEI had 955 graduates in 2020 and more than 980 in this year's class.

There will be an online presentation, with remarks from the chancellor and valedictorians, as well as pictures of each graduate.

For those on P.E.I. and those in the Atlantic bubble, an in-person reception will be held later that day under existing COVID-19 health protocols.

"It's an improvement over last year for sure," Phillips said. "And, you know, we are looking forward to really creating a festive atmosphere and also having a great online presentation for those students who are around the world so that we can celebrate their convocation."

AVC ceremony May 14

The Atlantic Veterinary College will be holding its ceremony May 14. Ceremonies for the other faculties will be held May 26-28.

Holland College will also include 2020 grads in its ceremonies this year, one in Summerside on May 14 and the other in Charlottetown with a tentative date of May 18.

There will be six days of graduation ceremonies for the class of 2021. The first is on May 14 and the final graduation will take place on July 15.

More from CBC P.E.I.