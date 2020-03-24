Accommodations can be made for UPEI students who miss exams due to COVID

Students at UPEI are set to take in person exams in April and staff at the school are hoping COVID-19 won't cause many missed exams, but say accommodations can be made for students if they are sick.

In the fall, some in person exams were cut short due to COVID-19.

"The missed exam regulation allows for a student to make an application within 48 hours of missing a scheduled exam and, through the registrar, in consultation with the instructor, possibly the chair of the department, the dean of the faculty, there's a review and a determination of how it'll be accommodated, setting a new date and time," says Darcy McCardle, associate registrar, adding that policy covers any medical situation.

The plan is for in person exams this spring with some pandemic precautions in place, such as distanced desks and masking, McCardle said.

McCardle says pandemic protocols such as distancing and masking will be in place for exams this spring. (Tony Davis/CBC)

While the school isn't planning for an influx of missed exam requests, it's something university staff know is a possibility.

"We're not prepping for it, but certainly everyone is sort of prepared to sort of facilitate this regulation if it needs to be enacted for specific students," McCardle said.

Exams at UPEI run from April 11 to April 26.

'Students who test positive for COVID-19 are contacted by the college's on-campus health professional as well as a member of the counselling team to provide support to students,' officials with Holland College wrote in an email. (Steve Bruce/CBC)

Students at Holland College who might be writing exams or getting ready to do on-the-job training are encouraged to contact faculty directly to help accommodate learning if they are ill.

"Students who test positive for COVID-19 are contacted by the college's on-campus health professional as well as a member of the counselling team to provide support to students," officials with the college wrote in an email.