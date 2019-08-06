UPEI to host national men's hockey championship for 1st time in 50 years

UPEI will host the 2021 U Sports University Cup for the first time since 1970 — the university's inaugural year. The school last appeared in the tournament in 1991 and has never won the David Johnston University Cup.

The men's national championship tournament is a joint venture with the province and the city of Charlottetown and will be held at the Eastlink Centre.

"We are very excited to be hosting the 2021 U Sports men's hockey championship," said Chris Huggan, director of athletics and recreation at UPEI, in a news release.

"This would not have happened if the Islanders hadn't been so supportive of and engaged in the U Sports Women's Hockey Championship we hosted in March. We will continue to strive to grow the women's event for 2020 while we build toward a sold out Eastlink Centre for the men's tourney in 2021."

The 2021 men's national championship will mark the third consecutive year UPEI has hosted a national hockey championship, after it hosted the women's event at MacLauchlan Arena last season and will host it again this year.

Montreal to host women

The women's championship for 2020-2021 will be hosted by the University of Montreal Carabins.

"We are confident both championships will be professionally organized and provide excellent services to our student-athletes and coaching staff," said U Sports president and CEO Graham Brown.

"Fans can expect some great quality competition at both events. We are already looking forward to making history in Montreal, while also returning to Charlottetown next season."

Both hockey national championships will be held March 18-21, 2021.

The Panthers will also host the 2020 U Sports Women's Hockey Championship from March 12-15.

