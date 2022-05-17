UPEI's Indigenous grads honoured to wear special stole during ceremony

Indigenous students graduating from the University of Prince Edward Island wore something special when they crossed the stage to receive their degrees last week.

For the first time, Indigenous graduation stoles were handed out to celebrate their achievements.

Sophie Vandale said it was "an honour" to be one of eight students to wear a stole around her neck.

"To be the first at UPEI is pretty special," said Vandale, who graduated with a Bachelor of Education degree. "It kind of holds a special place in my heart and for other people."

UPEI's Indigenous graduation stole, designed by Corinne Chappell, the university's Indigenous affairs adviser, features a logo that represents the three nations: First Nations, Metis and Inuit. The other side has the name of the university, and the year 2022.

Madison Grounds, an Indigenous student from B.C., says wearing the stole made her feel supported. (Jessica Doria-Brown/CBC)

The stoles also feature the four sacred colours of the Indigenous medicine wheel — white, yellow, red and black.

"It's a really nice gesture of support and just a celebration of Indigenous students," said Madison Grounds, who wore her stole while accepting her Bachelor of Arts degree. "I think it brought us together a little bit."

Judy Clark, UPEI's elder in residence, said Indigenous students can face added barriers attending university, so it was a moment of pride to watch eight Indigenous students accept their degrees while wearing the new stoles.

"When they cross the stage, wearing these stoles, I was so proud … that they're Indigenous and that they have this accomplishment."

Judy Clark, UPEI's elder in resident, says she was proud to see the Indigenous graduates wearing the stoles. (Jessica Doria-Brown/CBC)

It's a tradition future graduating Indigenous student can expect once they've finished their studies, said Anne Bartlett, UPEI's director of student affairs.

"I think it just helps build that community and it shows our Indigenous students that when you come here, you're not going to be alone. You're going to have a group of people around you supporting you."