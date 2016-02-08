UPEI food bank seeing many more students than pre-pandemic

The number of students using the UPEI food bank has not only increased, some of the students using it are coming to rely on it more, says university chaplain Sister Susan Kidd.

"It used to be more, if people forgot their lunch they could come and get a can of Chunky Soup, or they could come and use our own kitchen here to make some Kraft Dinner or something," said Kidd.

"Now several students tell me they come weekly now and they might go grocery shopping once or twice in a month, but they really use this as their source."

Numbers have also increased markedly, from 10 to 15 a week before the pandemic to 75 to 80 this fall.

COVID-19 has affected student access to money due to a shortage of work, and there is sometimes less money available from family, said Kidd.

The university food bank is entirely supported by donations, mostly from within the university community, said Kidd, with occasional donations from church and community groups.

Kidd said she hopes demand will fall as the province comes out of the pandemic, because food banks are not a good solution to people not having enough money to buy food.