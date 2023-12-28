UPEI releases 5-year plan for fixing problems highlighted in scathing review

The University of Prince Edward Island has released a draft of the five-year action plan it will use to follow through on the recommendations from the Rubin Thomlinson report.

That third-party report, commissioned in late 2021 and released last summer, identified a toxic environment on campus, where bullying and harassment were widespread and condoned at an institutional level.

Now the Charlottetown-based campus is looking for public feedback on the five-year plan designed to guarantee enough accountability and transparency to make sure UPEI never has that kind of issue again.

"We understand that we must do better and that we are accountable for encouraging and enabling the changes needed for UPEI and its people," says the note of apology to the campus community that opens the 94-page document, signed by board of governors chair Shannon MacDonald and interim university president Greg Keefe.

"The accountability provisions of the action plan represent a further commitment to protecting members of the community from discrimination, harassment, and sexual violence, and to building an inclusive environment on our campus."

The draft action plan was put together with feedback from an advisory group that included staff and students as well as members of the wider community on Prince Edward Island.

As the process of gathering input began, the action plan says, "town hall consultations revealed long-term unresolved challenges that had resulted in the development of a culture that made people feel that they were not valued, did not have a voice or the ability to report challenge or encourage change, and lacked clear leadership and supports."

As part of its initial response to the Rubin Thomlinson report, UPEI held town halls and a number of listening sessions to hear from professors, staff and students. (Julien Lecacheur/Radio-Canada)

Sixteen listening sessions followed, with more than 350 people sharing insights, questions and concerns that were "often provided with emotion and a sense of urgency for change," according to the report.

"Government partners" also provided input as part of the process, the plan said.

P.E.I. Premier Dennis King has said future provincial funding for the university will depend on the Rubin-Thomlinson recommendations being adopted.

The province intends to engage an external auditor to measure progress on a yearly basis over the next five years.

"In many ways, the UPEI Action Plan will be a pledge to members of our campus that we recognize that things must change," the document said.