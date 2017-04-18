UPEI approves fall break for students

Next year students at UPEI will have some extra time off during the fall semester.

The university's senate approved a fall semester reading week at a meeting on Friday.

UPEI's student union had been lobbying for the change.

"The Fall Reading Week will provide an opportunity for our students to study, work, visit family, or simply take a break," said VP academic and external Sweta Daboo in a news release.

Students have had a reading week during the winter term for decades. The decision to add one for the fall term was passed unanimously at a UPEI Senate meeting on Friday.

Fall semester reading weeks are becoming common at universities. Dalhousie, UNB, Mount Allison, Acadia, St. F. X., and Cape Breton University all have fall reading weeks.

The first fall reading week at UPEI will be during the week of Thanksgiving 2020.

More P.E.I. news