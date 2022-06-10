UPEI faculty of medicine on track for fall of 2024

Recent consultation sessions on the faculty of medicine were generally well attended, especially in Charlottetown and Summerside, says UPEI interim president Greg Keefe.

The target to welcome the first class of med school students is the fall of 2024.

The focus of the town halls was "how medical education would integrate with — and benefit P.E.I. — from tip to tip."

Sessions also took place in West Prince, Rustico, St. Peter's and Georgetown, as well as with Indigenous leaders.

"We had excellent meetings with Lennox Island and with the Native Council and they, you know, look forward to integrating Indigenous knowledge, and we do as well, into the program. So they're going to be very enthusiastic partners, I think, in the process," said Keefe.

Keefe said there's hope that future medical school students on P.E.I. will be able to help fill gaps in health care.

"We're taking the information that we gathered. We have a number of committees that are working on various aspects of the program, and that is being integrated into those committee discussions."

An update on the program will be offered to the public this fall.