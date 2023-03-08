UPEI faculty could be on strike by March 20

The UPEI Faculty Association could be on strike by March 20 if no contract is reached with the university by then.

President Michael Arfken said the association has set March 19 as its strike deadline and is prepared to set up picket lines the following morning if necessary.

"We want to give notice to the entire community so they're aware of when this would occur," he said. "But, you know, obviously the major thing is to give notice to the employer. This is really the next step that we have to take.

"By setting a deadline, you're letting the employer know that we're serious, that our members are serious, and that we want to see change."

The university and the faculty have been in contract negotiations since April 2022. Arfken said the last time the two sides met was more than a week ago.

He said he hopes the employer will come back to the negotiation table.

The association has an 83 per cent strike mandate.