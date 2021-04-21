UPEI engineering students showcase year-end projects

UPEI's faculty of sustainable design engineering is showcasing its students' work Wednesday at its annual design expo.

The end-of-year projects worked on by the 230 students in the faculty were on display virtually Wednesday.

The program hosts the annual design expo and awards ceremony each year, but due to public health guidelines, changes had to be made to this year's event to help show off the work.

"It's really important for us that they get a chance to showcase the hard work that they've done," said David Taylor, manager of industry research and sessional instructor.

UPEI students in the faculty of sustainable design engineering program working on their project — a towing platform and carriage for a tow tank. (John Robertson/CBC)

"These are items that they can put on their resumés to talk about, you know, we have actually worked with these industry clients. These are the kinds of projects we have worked on, these are the kinds of skills we have learned."

Students in each of the four years of the program were put into teams, which, in collaboration with instructors, were linked up with industry or community partners.

David Taylor, manager of industry research and a sessional instructor with UPEI, says the virtual event will allow the students to showcase the projects that they spent much of the year working on. (John Robertson/CBC)

The students were then asked to come up with practical solutions to real world challenges, creating things like traffic-control or trench-cleaning systems — even a Lego cleaning and sorting device was developed.

This year, with things going virtual, a website was created to help illustrate the students' work. Each team was asked to produce short videos to explain and show their work.

Multi-year collaboration

One of the major design achievements was actually linking three projects, with students working on separate concepts to come together using a tow tank, a large container-like structure that can be filled with water and used for a variety of studies.

The tow tank at UPEI allows them to do more dynamic studies in a controllable water environment. (Submitted by David Taylor/UPEI)

A second-year team was tasked with building a boat scaled down to 2.5 feet, while a third-year team built the towing platform and a fourth-year team built a dynamometer — the tool used to record experimental data created by moving the boat through the water.

Fourth-year student Nelson Edomobi was tasked with working with the second-year team to ensure the two projects worked together seamlessly.

"It was like a glimpse at what the industry is like because the industry, you can't do everything on your own,"said Edomobi.

"It makes me feel really good because it is one thing to design stuff on the computer and it is another thing to build it and see it come to life."

UPEI engineering students demonstrate three projects — a scale boat, a towing platform and a dynamometer. (John Robertson/CBC)

The fourth-year team would then be able to record information as the 3D-printed boat was towed through the water, and learn how to adjust the design.

"The whole product consisted of designing, programming and applying our engineering knowledge," said fourth-year student Mohammad Dalbah.

"So all of that in the industry out there would put us in the mechatronics field, or sustainable design or the electrical field so we got a hint of every part of what the engineering part of the real job would be."

It also provided the students a chance to learn from each other and see how projects could come together in a business setting.

The students credit the hands-on approach and collaboration between the years with helping them adapt to working outside of a school setting. (John Robertson/CBC)

"It was very cool to work with a bunch of different people who had different outlooks and different expertise, which all came together to succeed in the end," said third-year student Tyler Green, who plans to evolve the towing platform in the next year.

"I will take all the base knowledge of what we get off this one and hopefully apply that to make a more successful model for next year."

The students will have their final project information online and hope to take what they have learned during their collaboration at UPEI onto future projects.

