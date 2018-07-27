Now they're cooking with grease: UPEI culinary camp loving its new home
Camp also provides a UPEI student internship
The culinary camp at the University of Prince Edward Island has a new home this summer, and a new way of doing things, which is proving to be a great learning opportunity for both campers and the head counsellor. The camp is now being run out of the lab kitchen in the Health Sciences Building.
"We've been doing it for at least 20 years I'd say probably in a canteen, where there's one stove, lots of turn-based things," said Jonathan Lane, Panther Academy co-ordinator.
"We have four stoves, stations and just more opportunity."
In order to move into the lab they had to have a dietitian student with them, so they turned that into an opportunity to provide an internship. Megan Dowling not only runs the camp day-to-day but also developed the lesson plans and recipes.
"It's a very independent placement, and so I get a lot of hands-on experience," said Dowling.
"Other placements sometimes you don't get as much hands-on experience or you have to wait a few weeks until you can really dive in."
'Sometimes foods and everyday food'
Every day the campers, who are between grades 1 and 6, get a nutrition lecture then get to make two recipes.
"We're learning that there are sometimes foods and everyday foods," said 10-year-old camper Olivia Malcolm.
Safety is a priority for Dowling when running the camp especially when it comes to proper knife technique, which has been a focus, and has hit home with the kids.
"I also learned how if you don't want to cut different stuff you can use scissors," said Aliha Abbott, 10, who has done the camp every week this summer.
"I like how sometimes it doesn't work out but it's still fun to do it."
The university's camp program is trying to work with as many education programs as they can to develop camps for kids where they can also give UPEI students the opportunity to gain experience. That's something Dowling is grateful for.
"To explain it to a future employer, especially the independence that I've gotten during this placement," she said.
"Also, I'm very interested in population health and public health so having this placement definitely kind of sets the road to that direction."
