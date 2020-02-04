UPEI suspends travel to China due to coronavirus outbreak

UPEI is suspending travel to China for programs and university business until further notice in wake of the recent coronavirus outbreak.

University officials sent a message to faculty, staff and students on Tuesday "strongly" advising them to avoid travel to China.

The university is continuing to monitor the outbreak, the statement said, and the risk of getting the virus on the Island is very low.

There are currently no confirmed cases of coronavirus on P.E.I.

In the statement, officials said they "recognize how stressful it is when families and friends in China may be affected by this outbreak."

UPEI has supports, like personal counselling, available for students.

Monitoring outbreak

Students with questions about international travel should contact UPEI's study abroad and international collaboration department.

Faculty and staff with questions about international travel should contact the university's human resources department.

UPEI recommends checking official government sources and websites such as the Chief Public Health Office of Prince Edward Island and the Public Health Agency of Canada for updates.

Students, staff and faculty are being reminded to take the same general health precautions for this virus as with the flu — washing hands with soap and water, using hand sanitizer, covering coughs and avoiding contact with people who have flu symptoms.

More P.E.I. news