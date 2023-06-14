Report on UPEI allegations describes 'dire, toxic' issues, need for 'urgent action'

The authors of a third-party review looking into allegations of workplace misconduct at the University of Prince Edward Island has concluded the university "has failed to create a safe, respectful, and positive environment for working and learning for all members of its community."

In its report, released in a redacted form Wednesday, the firm of Rubin Thomlinson described "dire" problems on campus that it said "should raise alarm bells and spark urgent action."

Read the full report from consultants Rubin Thomlinson, with redactions 'in accordance with applicable law to protect individual privacy.'

The firm was hired after former UPEI president Alaa Abd-El-Aziz quit in December of 2021. Abd-El-Aziz's resignation came after fresh allegations of misconduct were brought forward against him; he had been the subject of two previous complaints years earlier.

But Rubin Thomlinson's investigation into those allegations is not included in the report UPEI made public Wednesday. A separate report on that investigation was finalized on April 28 and provided to the university, but has not been made public.

Insofar as the public report speaks to the allegations against Abd-El Aziz, the authors said that because of the university's use of non-disclosure agreements with complainants who came forward, "we are unable to answer a key question that arises as part of our mandate: Did the former president engage in repeated sexual misconduct?"

Two complainants who came forward with allegations of sexual harassment against Abd-El-Aziz in 2013 were unable to be released from their NDAs despite extensive negotiations among the parties involved.

Thus, Rubin Thomlinson said it could not "provide the University with a clear picture of the former president's behaviour or [UPEI's] response to it."

CBC News reached out to Abd-El-Aziz about the contents of the Rubin Thomlinson report, but has not heard back.

Overall the report confirms prior allegations, some reported by CBC News in 2021, of a workplace environment "that is toxic, where bullying and harassment is widespread and condoned at an institutional level."

The report describes policies at the university to deal with harassment which are almost two decades out of date, and not compliant with provincial law including the Human Rights Act or the Workplace Harassment Regulations under P.E.I.'s Occupational Health and Safety Act.

The report recommends that the university's board of governors "publicly acknowledge that there is a serious problem at the University and undertake and set out its plan to fix it."

The University of Prince Edward Island also asked the firm of Rubin Thomlinson to examine its policies with regard to reporting and handling incidents of harassment and sexual violence. (CBC)

But given that many staff and students on campus have lost trust in figures of authority who held office at UPEI over the time period covered by the report, the report says an independent auditor should be appointed to monitor how much progress is being made.

The board was quick to release a statement to the university community after the report's release on Wednesday.

"Although the report is not specific as to when events occurred, it does recount troubling incidents and expresses important concerns about the need for improved policies and procedures on harassment, discrimination, and unfair treatment," the statement said in part.

"We deeply regret that, as an institution, we have not always lived up to our values, particularly in the time period covered by the review. We must do better, and we will. We will to continue to work hard to create a safe, respectful, and positive environment for all members of the UPEI community."

As first steps, the board pledged to:

develop an action plan to implement the consultant's recommendations,

create a new position for a vice-president, people and culture, "as a first step in developing a new organizational structure for UPEI, and

give more resources to the Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion Office; and the Sexual Violence, Prevention, and Response Office.

The statement said counsellors will be on campus from Wednesday afternoon through Friday "to provide confidential one-to-one support for staff and faculty during this time," given that: "The contents of the report are difficult to read and we realize that some may find them triggering."

