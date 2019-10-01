Rain damage keeps UPEI Chaplaincy Centre shuttered

The UPEI Chaplaincy Centre remains closed while work continues to repair water damage.

The centre closed last week after flooding from heavy rain last Tuesday.

University officials hoped the building would be reopened this Tuesday, but when they pulled up the baseboards in the area affected by last week's water they found damage from previous flooding that had gone unnoticed.

UPEI officials say it's not a major problem but it needed attention.

The building will be closed until the work is done, which is expected around the end of this week or the beginning of next.

All services and gatherings have been cancelled until then, and other users are making alternative arrangements for space.

