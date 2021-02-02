Recruitment videos to replace in-person career fair at UPEI this year

The University of Prince Edward Island's 2021 career fair will look quite different this year because of COVID-19 restrictions, with the usual in-person gathering replaced by an online Career Video Fest.

Employers are being asked to produce recruitment videos, making a pitch to students and alumni who might be interested in working for them.

Then, once the videos are launched, students can look over the videos at their leisure and make connections if they wish.

"It's very challenging in today's virtual world to get people together at the same time, no matter what time you pick," said Jenna Gaudet, the administrative assistant for the experiential education department at UPEI.

"Something like a virtual fair would be a very long event.… We felt it was more important to get the information out to as many students as possible."

If a student is up in the middle of the night, you know, on YouTube as students sometimes are, this gives them the opportunity to really sit back and watch and get all the information. — Jenna Gaudet

She said some of the employers traditionally taking part in the career fair already have recruitment videos to offer. If other companies are feeling a little daunted at the prospect, she added, "we can certainly give them tips and tricks for how to make a successful video."

Gaudet pointed out that employers without this kind of recruitment tool would end up adding to their hiring kit by taking part in the UPEI event.

Deadline is Feb. 24

Companies have until Feb. 24 to submit videos, and the playlist of videos will launch on March 10. Some will be aired in chunks on Facebook Live for students to watch, Gaudet said, with a few of the university's career services staff logged on to answer any questions, "for that fair-style feel."

The idea came out of chatting with some of UPEI's students about what kind of service would be most convenient, Gaudet told CBC's Angela Walker in an interview aired on Mainstreet P.E.I.

"Students don't have to miss the fair because they were in class. If a student is up in the middle of the night, you know, on YouTube as students sometimes are, this gives them the opportunity to really sit back and watch and get all the information."

