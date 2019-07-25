UPEI honours former premier with terrace and endowment

The University of Prince Edward Island paid tribute to former Premier Alex B. Campbell on Thursday for his role in the creation of the university 50 years ago.

The university revealed the new Alex B. Campbell Terrace just outside the W.A. Murphy Student Centre — which contains a stone plaque honouring the former premier — as well as an endowment fund in his name for entrance scholarships.

"It certainly is a great honour for me, and one that will continue to give over the years through the scholarship," said the now 85-year-old Campbell.

Nearly $2 million of the new $5 million endowment has already been raised for the scholarships.

The scholarships will be $2,000 each and will be awarded annually to first-time UPEI students who have graduated from a P.E.I. high school.

"The university has flourished beyond my expectations. It has been a marvellous development and one that has been a very important institution for the Island," Campbell said.

"Its influence is being felt around the world."

Founded in 1969

In the 1960s, the provincial government noticed a lack of educated and skilled workers at the Prince of Wales College and Saint Dunstan's University.

Under the leadership of Campbell, government formed the provincial university.

The terrace will have benches and tables in the coming weeks. (Sean Young/CBC)

The P.E.I. Legislature passed the University Act in 1969, incorporating the University of Prince Edward Island and effectively transforming the PWC and SDU into the university.

Current UPEI president Alaa Abd-El-Aziz thanked Campbell for his work in establishing the university.

"We could not have been here without your great vision and we are going to continue on the path you built for us," he said.

