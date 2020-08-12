What classes at UPEI will look like this fall
The campus at UPEI will soon be welcoming students. But, like everything else, it won't be quite school as usual.
Kathy Gottschall-Pass provides update to CBC Compass host Louise Martin
Kathy Gottschall-Pass, vice-president academic and research, gives an update on the blended model of in-person and online courses and how enrolment has been impacted by COVID-19.
