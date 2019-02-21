P.E.I. gas prices up in unscheduled change
Diesel, furnace and stove oil prices also see increase
P.E.I.'s Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission put prices up on gasoline, heating oil and diesel overnight Wednesday in an unscheduled price adjustment.
The pump price for regular unleaded gasoline at self-serve outlets will now range from $1.04 to $1.051 per litre.
Diesel, furnace and stove oil prices up
Also up in the unscheduled price adjustment from the Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission are furnace and stove oil with an increase of 2.3 cents per litre.
The maximum price for furnace oil will be $0.956 per litre, plus tax.
Diesel prices increased by 1 cent per litre, with pump prices now ranging from $1.274 to $1.286 per litre.
Gas prices are up across the country, according to the commission, with pump prices at $1.04 in Moncton, $1.042 in Halifax and $1.118 in Montreal. The current national average sits at $1.131 per litre.
The next scheduled price adjustment will be on March 1, 2019.
