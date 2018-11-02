UPEI Student Union looking into new shuttle service

The UPEI Student Union is proposing a new shuttle service for students called Panther Patrol.

UPEI Student Union president William McGuigan says a minivan would take students from UPEI to the grocery store and walk-in clinic.

It would also be available to take students to and from the airport at certain times of the year.

McGuigan says the service would also be available after certain campus events, to help discourage drinking and driving.

"We'd like to make it a safe drive home, so after trivia, they could get a ride home, a safe, designated driver. It would be a first-come, first-served but we would ensure everyone is getting home if the need was there."

McGuigan said the university is one of the only schools in Atlantic Canada that doesn't offer this type of service.

More P.E.I. news

With files from Jessica Doria-Brown