University Avenue traffic restricted for pipe repairs

Steam rising from a storm sewer drain on University Avenue in Charlottetown alerted crews Monday morning that repairs were needed to an underground hot water pipe.

Part of a lane of University Avenue, just south of Belvedere Avenue, was closed to traffic as repair crews from P.E.I. Energy Systems repaired a leak in an underground hot water heating pipe.

The need for repairs to the 30-year-old pipes is not unusual. (Brian Higgins/CBC)

The pipes carry water heated at the energy-from-waste plant on Riverside Drive to the University of Prince Edward Island and Charlottetown Mall, where it is used for heating.

Repair crews said groundwater leaked into the pipe, causing the formation of steam that was spotted coming out of the storm sewer. It is not uncommon to have small repairs like this in the 30-year-old pipe system, they said.

Traffic disruption was minimal in the mid-morning traffic.

