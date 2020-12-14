Skip to Main Content
PEI

University Avenue traffic restricted for pipe repairs

Steam rising from a storm sewer drain on University Avenue in Charlottetown alerted crews Monday morning that repairs were needed to an underground hot water pipe.

One lane on the avenue partly closed

Brian Higgins · CBC News ·
Crews at work on the repair Monday morning. (Brian Higgins/CBC)

Steam rising from a storm sewer drain on University Avenue in Charlottetown alerted crews Monday morning that repairs were needed to an underground hot water pipe.

Part of a lane of University Avenue, just south of Belvedere Avenue, was closed to traffic as repair crews from P.E.I. Energy Systems repaired a leak in an underground hot water heating pipe.

The need for repairs to the 30-year-old pipes is not unusual. (Brian Higgins/CBC)

The pipes carry water heated at the energy-from-waste plant on Riverside Drive to the University of Prince Edward Island and Charlottetown Mall, where it is used for heating.

Repair crews said groundwater leaked into the pipe, causing the formation of steam that was spotted coming out of the storm sewer. It is not uncommon to have small repairs like this in the 30-year-old pipe system, they said.

Traffic disruption was minimal in the mid-morning traffic.

More from CBC P.E.I.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

now