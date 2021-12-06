Big changes coming to University Avenue in Charlottetown 

A major overhaul is planned for one of the busiest streets in Charlottetown.

The city plans to add new turning lanes and medians, bury power lines and poles, plant trees and construct a multi-use pathway along the east side of the road.

The work is expected to get underway in late spring or early summer next year at a cost of about $4.5 million.

Scott Adams, manager of public works with the City of Charlottetown, says the changes will improve safety for both drivers and pedestrians and improve the overall look of the street.

"We want to reduce the risk of vehicle accidents," said Adams.

'Highest collision or accident rates'

"[Belvedere and University] does have one of the highest collision or accident rates in the city and so that is why we looked at starting at this intersection as part of this project."

(Wayne Thibodeau/CBC)

The project is part of a much larger plan for University Avenue, which will see the improvements from Euston Street north to Belvedere Avenue.

The entire master plan for University Avenue will cost more than $15 million and will take years to complete.

Charlottetown Coun. Terry MacLeod, chair of the public works committee, said it's time for a complete overhaul of University Avenue and the best place to start is one of the most dangerous intersections, where it intersects with Belvedere.

"We all know there hasn't been much of a strategic plan for University Avenue over the years, we just went along as businesses developed but in today's world it's not a very safe road," said MacLeod.

"The city's been growing, especially the outskirts and when people come into town it really causes congestion and it's not safe for pedestrians so we need to improve that right away."

New intersection in front of Indigo

The biggest changes in the first phase will be at the intersection of University and Belvedere.

(City of Charlottetown)

Right-turn lanes will be added on both University Avenue and Belvedere Avenue in an effort to end the backup of traffic near the university.

The city will also be adding medians along University Avenue, which will prevent left turns into and out of places like the Atlantic Superstore and Burger King.

Traffic lights will be added in front of Indigo, which will align with the RCMP's headquarters across the street.

There will also be a multi-use pathway along the road, which city officials say will start along this stretch but will eventually go from Euston Street north past the retail section at the city's north end.

The project will go before city council next week for approval.

Multi-use pathway part of the plan

The city is meeting with impacted business owners now and an open house is planned early in the new year.

(City of Charlottetown)

Design work will be carried out over the winter months, with construction getting underway in late spring or early summer.

Adams said some business owners have expressed concern about how people will access their shops, something which he says the city is addressing. He said other than that the feedback so far on the plans has been positive.

"One of the biggest changes that you are going to notice for a lot of users is a multi-use pathway, along the east side of the road," said Adams.

"That is a big change from now especially for cyclists where their only option now is to ride with traffic. Now they'll have those dedicated lanes off and separated away from the drivers to get up and down University Avenue."