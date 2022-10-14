United Way helping to get Fiona relief money to Islanders

The United Way of P.E.I. has so far distributed provincial relief funds to 39 local community organizations to help Islanders in the aftermath of post-tropical storm Fiona.

$417,000 has been given out so far to a range of groups, said Andrea MacDonald, CEO of United Way of P.E.I.

"It's been incredibly important. I think everybody on P.E.I. has been vulnerable over the last three weeks," said MacDonald.

The organizations funded include groups working with people with disabilities, newcomers and others in need.

"All of them knew people were really vulnerable and needed some support, both in terms of a connection to a person, but also most of the things we funded were really immediate response," said MacDonald.

"Gift cards for food, access to food, gas cards and wellness checks."

Andrea MacDonald, CEO of the United Way of P.E.I., says it's important to look at how to help local organizations now so that they can continue to respond to future disasters. (Steve Bruce/CBC)

The money comes from the $5 million relief fund announced by the province days after Fiona, and was administered through the Department of Social Development and Housing.

The department reached out to the United Way to help distribute the funds, and MacDonald said they had an application form for groups up online within 48 hours.

"We're happy to do this work," said MacDonald. "The real work was done by all the organizations who stepped up and looked for that funding."

She said many Islanders are in need of financial support right now.

"To just take that one little piece off, if they can get a little bit of support, it might not be enough, but at least that gets them to the next stage and to, hopefully, additional supports if they're needed," she said.

She said she and her staff have heard many stories of people who are grateful to receive the help and appreciated the quick response.

Many Islanders relied on warming centres, such as this one at the Eastern Kings Community Centre in Souris, for hot food and coffee and a place to charge their devices after Fiona. (Jessica Doria-Brown/CBC)

The United Way has invited all of the groups who received funding to a consultation next week to discuss what they can do next.

"As we move from that immediate need, we're looking at the mental health of the communities, the increased financial needs and also looking at the organizations themselves in terms of future-proofing," said MacDonald.

"Is there things we can do to support organizations so they're able to continue to respond if something like this happens again."

The Confederation Centre of the Arts is hosting a fundraiser Monday night for the United Way.

The concert is called Sweet Relief and features Toronto-based Choir! Choir! Choir!

Tickets are $20 and all proceeds will go to the United Way of P.E.I. to support ongoing hurricane emergency relief.