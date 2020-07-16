'Home looks really good': Islanders in the U.S. share their pandemic experiences

Life during the COVID-19 pandemic in the United States can be frightening and frustrating, but at least two Prince Edward Islanders have lived south of the border for years, and are making the best of it.

"It's very frustrating sometimes. There's mixed messages from the local and state governments," said James Craig, who works in the oil and gas industry in Houston.

Craig started working in the industry in Newfoundland, but was attracted by the Texas weather after doing some internships there.

"At the federal level it's just a mess, so different people seem to be following different sets of rules," he said.

"It depends on people's personal views and then they choose whatever set of rules seem to fit them the best."

The confusion is understandable, he said. Not only are the messages mixed, but the rules are constantly changing and vary in different parts of the state.

Staying at home in Florida

Sandra Aguila is an occupational therapist who moved to Florida for a year to work. That was 27 years ago. She currently lives with her husband and children just outside of Jacksonville.

She and her family are mostly staying at home.

Sandra Aguila is doing what she has to to keep her family safe, even if that means banishing her husband to a camper in the backyard. (Submitted by Sandra Aguila)

She works in the school system, and was doing teletherapy from the time schools were closed down in the spring until the summer break started. He's project manager on a renovation of a mansion, and while he has to go out to work he is able to physically distance from people. They have a half-acre property and so have some space to get outside.

Like Craig in Houston, Aguila is hearing mixed messages. Jacksonville has mandated mask wearing, but she is just outside the city, and the state government has not been supportive of mask wearing.

"I always wore mine right from the get go. Didn't quite understand why people wouldn't," she said.

Although she isn't out much to see for herself, she is hearing more people are wearing masks since President Donald Trump said it is patriotic to wear one.

Avoiding people

Craig is currently working from home, and he and his girlfriend have been getting out into the wilderness in their time off: hiking, canoeing, fishing.

His girlfriend is a resident doctor at the local hospital, so they've been avoiding socializing..

"We've been acting as if she can catch it at any time. So, we're kind of isolating ourselves away from other people," said Craig.

"We're lucky. She works in pathology so she doesn't interact with patients as much, so it hasn't been as stressful for us as for other people."

Worries about new school year

There have been a couple of incidents where Aguila and her husband were concerned he may have been exposed to COVID-19.

One came from a dental visit. They later learned his dentist had been at a high school graduation party. Her husband isolated himself for two weeks in a camper on the property as a precaution.

Aguila is concerned about school starting up again. She serves six schools, and currently the plan is for students to be back in class.

"Home looks really good. There's always that pipe dream, but we just have to figure it all out and stay as safe as possible."

No trips to the Island any time soon

Craig said he normally would travel to P.E.I. every summer, but he won't be this year.

"It would be really nice to do so but at the same time I'd feel horrible if I went back and got any friends or family sick," he said.

"I think for now I'll just stay envious."

He does not think he will return to the Island until there is a vaccine that will make it safe for everyone to travel.

