How people who found help from United Way will have their stories told in song

The United Way and Music P.E.I. are joining together to tell the stories of some of the people who found much-needed help through the charitable organization.

The United Way funds 19 organizations and 25 programs on P.E.I. It has reached out to those organizations to identify four people who are willing to have their stories told in song by an Island musician.

"It's a way for us at United Way to let all the people who support us — all the community members, volunteers and donors — to really be able to see the impact of that support and the change it's really having on Islanders across P.E.I.," said Andrea MacDonald, executive director of the United Way on P.E.I.

It's an amazing experience for a songwriter to hear someone's story first-hand. — Rob Oakie

The two organizations have almost completed the process of selecting the individuals and musicians who will be part of the United in Song project. The project will culminate in a concert in September.

"It's going to be an emotional evening," said Music P.E.I. executive director Rob Oakie.

"It's an amazing experience for a songwriter to hear someone's story first-hand, and we have such an amazing, supportive music community here. You always see them doing benefits and that sort of thing and that's because they care about the communities."

A September concert

Oakie said a wide variety of musicians have applied, not just singer-songwriters, so he expects there will be a diverse program of music. The United Way is also seeking out a wide selections of stories to be told, from both young and old.

The concert will include the individuals telling their stories, followed by the musician performing the song.

The concert is Sept. 23 at the Florence Simmons Performance Hall at Holland College in Charlottetown.

