Union Corner Road residents petition province for permanent road repair

Residents of Union Corner Road in Prince County are calling on the province to fix up their red dirt road, saying they fear emergency vehicles won't be able to get to them in time if there's a medical emergency.

"They would have to slow down to a crawl to make it here," said resident Dave Gallant, who has lived on the road with his wife Donna Gallant for seven years. "That could be the difference between life and death as far as we're concerned."

"It is scary," said Donna Gallant. "We're told that the plows won't come down because the road's too bad."

She said the road has 19 permanent residents, as well as about 34 summer residents. The number of people has grown over time, but the Gallants say the state of the dirt road has not changed.

For many residents, it's the fastest route to the main highway and the only way to get to their mailboxes.

Each spring, road crews will lay a small amount of sand or gravel on the road.

"It's just been a Band-Aid situation and every spring it just gets worse and worse," said Dave Gallant. "We've been after the government forever to get this done."

The residents of Union Corner Road in Prince County say the area is peaceful, unless you're trying to drive down the road. (Jessica Doria-Brown/CBC)

'Same old, same old'

For residents like Kevin Holloway, who's lived in the area for 12 years, that minor patching is not enough.

"It's been the same old, same old," he said. "The road isn't up to the width that it should be. It doesn't have the topping on it, the good gravel that it should have."

Holloway said the road is in such bad shape that every person who drives down it takes a gamble. They might get stuck, or end up in the ditch. The mud flaps have been torn off his all-wheel drive vehicle, he said.

Residents worry Union Corner Road will be even worse in the spring when the snow melts. (Jessica Doria-Brown/CBC)

"You don't know, some days, whether or not you're going to get in and out of here," he said. "You shouldn't have to be a prisoner to a road."

Recently, the Gallants started a petition, which was signed by 34 residents of the area.

After that, they said, District 20 Progressive Conservative candidate Matthew MacKay came to speak with residents and told them the road was a priority for this summer.

"He was very sympathetic to our cause. He promised us that this road would be looked after," Dave Gallant said.

Thirty-four residents of the area signed a petition that was recently submitted to government, asking to have the road repaired. (Jessica Doria-Brown/CBC)

CBC News asked the government for comment, but no one from the province would answer questions about any past or planned work for the road.

The Gallants say they aren't looking for a paved road — although they'd gladly accept one. They just want an even road surface without ruts and potholes, so that they can get back to enjoying their community.

"It's a piece of heaven — absolutely gorgeous," said Donna Gallant. "But we need our road fixed."