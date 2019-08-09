Unidentified substance spilled at P.E.I. scrap metal business

The Charlottetown Fire Department was called to A and S Scrap Metal around 12:30 p.m. Friday on Day Avenue in Charlottetown after the contents of an old steel welding tank — on-site for disposal — spilled and an unidentified substance came out, according to city fire officials..

The owner of the business described the substance as a "white powder," and three employees went to hospital as a precaution, but are back to work.

Officials with the fire department said they responded with three vehicles and 15 firefighters.

The white powder blew away and was gone by the time crews arrived, said Deputy Chief Tim Mamye.

Mamye said fire crews never actually saw the substance and are not able to identify what it was.

Business is now back to normal at A and S Scrap Metal. (Brian Higgins/CBC)

Sherwood Road was closed for a half-hour, as a precaution, from Mount Edward Road to Brackley Point Road.

Now, business is back to normal and the road is open.

