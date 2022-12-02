Prince Edward Island's unemployment rate reached 6.8% in November

Prince Edward Island's volatile employment year continued to zigzag in November, according to Statistics Canada data released Friday.

The province recorded a total of 84,700 jobs in last month's Labour Force Survey, down 1,500 jobs or 1.7 per cent from October.

Statistics Canada noted that November was the third decline in five months for P.E.I.

The province's unemployment rate jumped by 1.4 percentage points to 6.8 per cent.

"Employment increased in Quebec in November, while it declined in Prince Edward Island, Newfoundland and Labrador, Manitoba, Alberta, and British Columbia," the statistics agency reported.

P.E.I.'s 84,700 jobs in November represented the lowest number of positions since April of this year, when there were 200 fewer people working.

Compared to a year previously, the Island had 1,600 more jobs this November in goods-producing sectors including agriculture, fishing, forestry and construction. Total employment stands at 20,100 jobs.

There was an even bigger increase in service sector jobs, from 60,900 jobs last November to 64,600 in the same month in 2022.

That sector includes jobs in health care, retail and wholesale trade, public administration and education, among other positions.