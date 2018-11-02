P.E.I. unemployment rate hits record low

P.E.I.'s unemployment rate fell to 7.2 per cent in October, the lowest rate recorded on the Statistics Canada website.

Those records go back to January 1976.

The province also marked six months of unemployment below 10 per cent, tying a record from August 1976 to January 1977.

The rate fell from 8.7 per cent in September, due to a combination of people leaving the labour force and an increase in the number of jobs.

The province also set another record for the number of full-time jobs, at 65,200. The number of full-time jobs has increased every month since March.

