Carrie Underwood, Eric Church to play Cavendish Beach festival

Country music superstars Carrie Underwood and Eric Church will headline 2019's Cavendish Beach Music Festival.

Underwood has 7 Grammys and 26 #1 hit singles

Country music star Carrie Underwood will play the Cavendish Beach Music Festival on Saturday, July 6. (Mark Humphrey/The Associated Press)

Country music superstar Carrie Underwood and Eric Church will headline 2019's Cavendish Beach Music Festival, the festival announced Tuesday. 

Underwood will take the stage the second day of the festival Saturday, July 6. She has seven Grammy awards under her belt, 26 number-one singles and has sold 64 million records.

Church will play Sunday, July 7, has three Country Music Association awards and seven Academy of Country Music Awards. 

Tuesday's announcement also included news that artist Cam will play as well as Russell Dickerson. 

More artists will be announced leading up to the festival, Atlantic Canada's largest multi-day outdoor festival which brings more than 60,000 people to the Island, according to organizers. 

Tickets for the festival go on sale Friday, Nov. 16.

