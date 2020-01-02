Indian family that came to P.E.I. in 1963 reflects on why they decided to stay

When Umesh and Sharda Gupta arrived in P.E.I. there was just one traffic light in Charlottetown.

It was October 1963. It took the Guptas a full day to travel to P.E.I. by plane from Ottawa, via Montreal, Saint John, Moncton, N.B., and Summerside, before finally landing at the small Charlottetown Airport, picking up their own luggage from outside the resting plane.

Umesh's new supervisor met them at the airport and gave them a tour of Charlottetown in his car. The Confederation Centre of the Arts was under construction, and the one traffic light was at the corner of University and Euston.

"It was quite a shock coming from Ottawa — a big place you know," said Umesh. "But you know as we lived here, as time went by, I seem to like it better and better."

Umesh believes his family was the first family from India to settle on P.E.I. who are still here. They are recognized as such in the Indo-Canadian community here.

Kamal, Sharad and Suby Gupta as children in their Charlottetown home in the 1960s. (Submitted by Umesh Gupta)

Umesh completed university in the U.S., and spent two years with the National Research Council in Ottawa, before moving his family to P.E.I., doing research for Agriculture Canada on soil fertility and plant nutrition.

"We got a pretty good reception. People were a little bit surprised — especially when you used to see my wife in her attire (sari)," he said.

'No social interaction'

The Guptas had two other sons after moving to Charlottetown, born at the former hospital on Brighton Road. For years, though, it seemed like they were the only P.E.I. residents from India.

"We really felt a vacuum as far as the lack of Indo-Canadian community was concerned," Umesh said. "There were no social interactions."

Umesh and Sharda Gupta raised their three sons in Charlottetown. (Submitted by the Gupta family)

It's been 56 years now on P.E.I. — decades that started with some isolation, but led to integration into the community and, in recent years, witnesses to a surge in Indian immigration.

In the early days, while Umesh was at work, Sharda ran things at home, raising their sons, helping them with school work, and taking them to hockey practice. At first she said, people were hesitant to approach them.

Most Islanders had likely never met anyone from India, said Sharda, seen what they look like, what they wear, or how they speak.

Sharda Gupta, in this 1990 video from CBC News, plays the harmonium in her home. She is singing Aarti, a song sung at the end of spiritual gatherings. 1:20

But early on a women's group with the Kirk of St. James Church took Sharda under their wing, explaining where to buy furniture, clothes and groceries. Shortly after their arrival her phone rang.

"She said 'I'm your neighbour and I want to come down and see you.' They take me everywhere!" she remembers. They educated her on Island customs, showed her where to pick wild blueberries and cranberries, taught her local recipes, and took her to her first New Year's Day levee — an annual tradition she's kept up every since.

"They were wonderful people. I never, never can forget them."

Sharda and Umesh Gupta were among 600 callers to Premier Walter Shaw's New Year's Day levee on Jan. 1, 1965, shown in this clipping from the Guardian newspaper. (The Guardian)

In return, she gave back — helping at the annual Pinch Penny Fair at the Confederation Centre of the Arts, teaching scouting for 21 years, and 30 years of community baking classes at Stonepark School.

"I had a wonderful time with people here. They are so good to me," said Sharda.

The Indo-Canadian Association of P.E.I. came out to welcome the visiting high commissioner from India Vikas Swaroop in 2018. (Submitted by Umesh Gupta)

Finding traditional Indian food was a challenge back then. "We used to get here pumpkin, turnip, carrot, potato, cabbage, that's all I think really," said Sharda.

Friends in larger cities sent spices and vegetables that used to be unavailable on P.E.I., but are now easy to find.

The Guptas hosted numerous spiritual gatherings at their home over the years, including this one in 2013. (Submitted by Umesh Gupta)

Despite the lack of an Indo-Canadian community in the early years, Umesh Gupta grew to appreciate the Island's "smallness" — his ability to come home for lunch, and get to nearby beaches and golf courses.

He's travelled to six continents through work, "but I always enjoy coming back to P.E.I.," he said. "It feels like home. It's a beautiful place."

Growth of community

By the early 1970s, there were about 10 to 15 families here, and they formed the Friends of India and Pakistan Association, which later evolved into Friends of India-Pakistan-Bangladesh, and later the Indo-Canadian Association of P.E.I. — Umesh Gupta served as the first president of that group, from 1974-76.

The Guptas used to open up their home for spiritual and community gatherings every few weeks — a way for their community to come together to connect and celebrate.

Umesh and Sharda Gupta celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary in 2017 with their sons: Kamal, Suby and Sharad. (Submitted by Umesh Gupta)

But those gatherings outgrew the space, so for several years now the events have moved to community halls.

In the last decade the community has blossomed, said Umesh, with newcomers arriving from states across India and the surrounding region. It's difficult to put a number on it, but he estimates up to 1,000 Indo-Canadians now call P.E.I. home.

Umesh and Sharda Gupta join in at a recent celebration marking a friend's birthday. (Sally Pitt/CBC)

When the opportunity came up to return to Ottawa years ago, the Guptas turned it down.

"I would never regret anything," said Sharda. "Thanks P.E.I. You gave me a good place and a good life."

The Guptas proudly display photos of their grandchildren in their living room. (Sally Pitt/CBC)

Seeing the steady flow of immigrants from India in recent years is a welcome sign for the Guptas, who believe many of the newcomers will come to love P.E.I. as much as they have.

"Now I feel very integrated with the Canadian society here," said Umesh, and he believes most immigrants from India have adapted well too.

"Whether they're working at McDonald's, or whether they drive a truck, or whether they're a scientist or doctor, as far as I know most of them speak English."

Sharda Gupta and her sons Sharad and Kamal get ready to bring her youngest son, Suby, home from the hospital. (Submitted by Gupta family)

The Guptas still take part in Indian special occasions and festivities, and say they feel treated as elders for their community. "They respect us just like an uncle and auntie," said Sharda.

Since retiring more than 20 years ago, Umesh has continued his research role, writing publications and doing public speaking. "I'm still enjoying it," he said.

The Guptas' youngest son works as a plastic surgeon in California. The other two live in Ottawa: one works for Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, and the other is a software engineer.

