Islanders gather in Charlottetown to show support for Ukraine

Grace Biswas hasn't slept much in the last few days.

"I received messages from my friends every day — audio messages with tears in their voice as they're trying to flee the country," said the 23-year-old who grew up in Kyiv, Ukraine.

"It breaks my heart."

On Sunday morning, Biswas arrived at Charlottetown city hall. A rally had been organized to show support for Ukraine after Russia launched an invasion late last week.

To her amazement, a large crowd slowly trickled in.

"I was very surprised about how many people actually came and showed their support," she said, noting that many were Islanders who had no direct connection to Ukraine.

"They also came and they listened and they were spreading the word as well. That means a lot."

'They're scared'

Some carried signs that read "Stop War" or "Stand With Ukraine." A group of children waved the country's national flag and cars honked their horns as they drove by.

"Usually it makes me cry when I see that someone not from Ukraine shows their support," said Olexsandra Bezruchko, who is from Ukraine.

"My relatives are still there.... They're scared because they're seeking shelter right now instead of just having a great, wonderful Sunday."

Many people carried handmade signs on Sunday to show their support for Ukraine. (Sheehan Desjardins/CBC News)

Members of the community also gave speeches during the event. In the crowd, some cried while others listened in silence.

"We wish it was just a terrifying dream but unfortunately it's the truth," said one speaker.

"We will never give up. We, Ukrainians, stand before you to show our faith and courage," said another.

'We stand with Ukraine'

A flag-raising ceremony followed the speeches. As the Ukrainian national anthem played loudly in downtown Charlottetown, the country's flag was raised outside the government building.

"We're ashamed, [we're] embarrassed and we are very guilty in front of all Ukraine people and we feel not just sorry, but we are very guilty," said Maria Skrigolovskaya, who is from Moscow.

'I'm just angry. I'm furious,' says Olexsandra Bezruchko, who is from Ukraine. 'It's unbelievable what it's going over there. Ukraine is a peaceful country.' (Sheehan Desjardins/CBC News)

Almost in tears, Skrigolovskaya spoke to CBC News making clear she supports Ukraine and so do family members still in Russia.

"My mom sent me this morning, only one message: 'Maria, please tell every Ukrainian person whom you know there and beyond that we are sorry, we failed. And we stand with Ukraine.'"

'My heart aches'

Back in Charlottetown, the crowd raised their signs and walked together down the street.

But the fight is not over yet.

Charlottetown Mayor Phillip Brown helped raised the flag of Ukraine outside city hall on Sunday. (Sheehan Desjardins/CBC News)

Moving forward, both Biswas and Bezruchko plan to stay in touch with their friends and family back home and hope Islanders will keep them in their thoughts.

"My heart aches. I feel very hopeless that I'm here feeling like I'm not doing enough, and I wish that I can do more," said Biswas.

Bezruchko agrees.

"I have a lot of relatives in Ukraine left right now and I know that they're scared and I just want not to feel guilty because I'm here in a safe place," she said.

"Stay in touch with Ukraine and keep doing what you are doing because your support... it's heartwarming."