P.E.I. girls' soccer team inspired by women's success at Olympics

Their Canadian championships were cancelled and they haven't been able to play in their regular Nova Scotia league due to COVID-19, but there is no lack of enthusiasm or excitement on P.E.I.'s provincial under-17 girls' soccer team.

They are holding their own in the P.E.I. Women's Premier Soccer League against older opponents — third place out of six teams — and the Canadian women's Olympic team, role models for many of the P.E.I. players, are going for the gold medal against Sweden.

"To see them go to the Olympics and play for gold is really awesome to, I guess, get to know that even players like from where I'm from basically can get to such a level. So it's really exciting," said P.E.I. goalkeeper Andrea Desbarats.

The gold medal game is not scheduled to start until 11 p.m. AT Thursday, but may be moved to later in the day Tokyo time because of heat issues. Whenever it is, many of the P.E.I. players said they plan to watch till the end.

I asked the coach and some members of <a href="https://twitter.com/peisoccerassoc?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@peisoccerassoc</a> U17 girls team to predict the score for the <a href="https://twitter.com/Olympics?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Olympics</a> gold medal game between 🇨🇦 <a href="https://twitter.com/TeamCanada?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TeamCanada</a> and 🇸🇪. Here’s what they said: <a href="https://t.co/RjK7Cq99dz">pic.twitter.com/RjK7Cq99dz</a> —@RossGShane

"It's pretty amazing, they were girls my age and now they're playing in the Olympics," said Lydia Hamill, a 17-year-old centre-midfielder who plans to watch with her mother and sister at their home in Searletown.

Winger Ria Johnston of Charlottetown said the Olympic team is an inspiration to her.

"It's really exciting to see the Canadian flag up there," she said.

Lydia Hamill, a centre-midfielder for P.E.I.'s U17 girls' team, says she plans to watch the gold-medal game with her mother and sister at their home in Searletown. (Alex MacIsaac/CBC)

It's all added motivation as the P.E.I. players prepare for the league playoffs and then the U17 Atlantic championships Thanksgiving weekend in New Brunswick. The nationals, which were to be held in Montreal, have been cancelled this year due to COVID-19.

P.E.I. coach Laura Deagle said the success of the Olympics is timely, as the U17 team often talks about setting goals for itself and the players.

"Whether it's a small goal of making their school team in the fall or you know going to Canada Games or making that next level at university or college ... I think they see that those girls had those goals at one point in their life as well and look at them now, they're playing for a gold medal in the Olympics."

The U17 girls normally play in a league in Nova Scotia, but due to COVID-19 they are playing against older teams in the P.E.I. Women's Premier Soccer League. (Alex MacIsaac/CBC)

