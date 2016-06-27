Sorry, no sampling at U-picks under P.E.I.'s COVID-19 guidelines

Customers to U-pick businesses on P.E.I. this summer will be required to wash their hands before entering and stay two metres apart.

And sorry, no sampling the berries.

It's all part of mandatory messaging for U-pick operators under the province's COVID-19 guidelines.

Some strawberry U-picks have opened for the season. Matt Compton, owner-operator of Compton's vegetable stand in Summerside, says his operation has taken several steps to make sure there aren't too many customers in a field at one time.

"Now with COVID-19, the only way you're allowed into our field is with a reservation and/or a booking and you're limited to, you know, how many people you're allowed — two people per booking — and how long you're allowed in the field," he said.

Proper signage

"We have to have your name and your phone number for contact tracing information. Just a few little things like that."

Every U-pick is required to submit an operational plan to the province. They're also responsible, among other things, to make sure there is proper signage, so customers know what rules are in place.

Compton said pickers are still allowed to use their own boxes or containers, but are encouraged to wear masks.

Sheldon Wheatley, owner of Wheatley's Raspberries in Dunstaffnage, said he's trying to get the U-pick set up to meet the new COVID-19 regulations. He said the raspberries should be ripe in the next couple weeks.

