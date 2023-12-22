'Hearts are heavy' as eastern P.E.I. mourns Tyson MacDonald

A school in eastern P.E.I. is providing counselling and support this week after the loss of a teenager from the area.

Tyson MacDonald's death and news of the first-degree murder charges laid against two young people as a result have hit the Island hard. That's especially the case in Montague, where he was a Grade 12 student.

"Our hearts are heavy with the news of Tyson's passing," an online post from Montague Regional High School said on Thursday.

"This is a loss for our school family and our deepest sympathies go out to Tyson's family and his closest friends who knew and loved him."

P.E.I.'s Public Schools Branch said in a statement that when a student die suddenly, it provides additional support to the school. That could include resources such as counselling consultants, mental health supports, a student well-being team, school psychologists, and substitutes to provide respite to staff in need.

"Collectively, our hearts are with the families and friends of everyone touched by the events of recent weeks in Prince Edward Island," the PSB statement reads. "Families are encouraged to be there for students, staff members and one another throughout the holiday and utilize the tools provided by the schools."

P.E.I.'s Public Schools Branch is offering counselling and support services at Montague Regional High School this week, as well as after the Christmas break. (Laura Meader/CBC)

The PSB said those supports would continue after the Christmas break, which began Friday.

Anyone struggling with grief and mental health is encouraged to call 988 or the mental health access line at 1-833-553-6983.

A publication ban imposed under the Youth Criminal Justice Act had prevented CBC News from naming MacDonald, but on Friday both of his parents consented to having him named in the coverage.

The 17-year-old was first reported missing on Dec. 14.

After an extensive air and ground search, police recovered what they believe to be his body in Kings County early Wednesday morning.

Court appearance next week for 1 teen

Meanwhile, the RCMP said the force is still investigating what happened to MacDonald, but won't be providing any more updates unless further charges are laid.

One of the teens accused of first-degree murder is due in court on Dec. 27, and the other makes an appearance on Jan. 18.

Both are currently in custody.