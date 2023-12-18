Air and ground search underway in eastern P.E.I. in case of missing teen

As a police search for a youth from eastern P.E.I. continued Tuesday, the RCMP asked Islanders to be skeptical of rumours about the case spreading on social media.

Tyson Blair MacDonald, 17, was reported missing late last week from the rural community of Caledonia, in Kings County.

On Monday, police said they were treating his disappearance as a criminal matter. Officers have released few details about the investigation, saying they can't comment on what the crime might be or if they're looking at any suspects. They did say MacDonald was being deemed a crime victim.

On Tuesday, officers combed a wooded area of Kings County, with about a dozen vehicles coming and going from the scene for several hours.

An RCMP search helicopter also circled the same area from late morning to early afternoon.

Cpl. Gavin Moore advised Islanders to stay away from any areas where it's clear police are searching, adding that police do not need volunteers at this time.

An RCMP search helicopter flies over Kings County near Caledonia on Tuesday. (Nicola MacLeod/CBC)

"Any time a search is being conducted of this nature — looking for evidence — it's very important that those trained specifically to deal with evidence are operating in that particular area," he said. "The officers involved in the search are well trained. This is something they are specifically trained for."

Members of the surrounding community told CBC News the situation is tragic. They said they feel for MacDonald's family and they hope answers are found soon.

The 17-year-old's family and friends have been posting his image and police updates about the case on social media in an effort to generate tips about where he might be.

If those [rumours] aren't confirmed through those resources, I would take any one of those rumours as potentially false. — Cpl. Gavin Moore

But several unsubstantiated rumours have also been making the rounds on social media.

Moore cautioned Islanders about spreading or believing disinformation online.

"In the absence of information, sometimes rumours can develop," he said. "We certainly ask Islanders to be careful with these rumour situations. You have to rely on the RCMP and other trusted news organizations for your information.

"At this stage, if those aren't confirmed through those resources, I would take any one of those rumours as potentially false."

Police continue to ask the public to share any information they have about MacDonald's disappearance by calling the RCMP at 902-566-7112 or through Crime Stoppers.