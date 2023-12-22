Youth accused in Tyson MacDonald's death to stay in custody, judge rules

One of the two Prince Edward Island teens accused in the death of Tyson MacDonald will remain in custody, a judge ruled Thursday.

Both of the teens have been in youth jail since their arrest in late December.

One of the teens has consented to remaining in custody, while a hearing was held Monday to determine whether the other teen could be released.

Judge Nancy Orr ruled in Georgetown Provincial Court Thursday that he will indeed have to remain in jail until his case is dealt with in court.

A publication ban under the Youth Criminal Justice Act prevents CBC News from naming either of the accused, and a further publication ban prevents the publication of any further details of this week's hearings.

MacDonald went missing on Dec. 14. Police found his body five days later in eastern P.E.I., after an extensive search.

The two young people have been charged with first-degree murder and hiding human remains, and one also faces additional charges of accessory after the fact, public mischief and obstruction of a peace officer.

Back in court in February

Members of MacDonald's family were in court again on Thursday, just as they have been for every court appearance for the two youth accused of killing the 17-year-old.

A woman holds up a sign in support of Tyson MacDonald outside a Charlottetown courthouse on Monday, Jan. 15. (Steve Bruce/CBC)

As Orr announced to the courtroom that the teen will have to stay in jail, there was an audible reaction from both MacDonald's family and relatives of the accused, who were also in court.

Outside the courthouse, a handful of people held signs calling for justice for MacDonald, just as they did at Monday's hearing in Charlottetown.

The other teen's case was also on the court docket on Thursday, for him to enter a plea, but his case was adjourned until February. His lawyer told the court he's waiting on information from the Crown before entering a plea.

Both teens are scheduled to be back in court on February 22.

The Crown prosecutor has said that if the two teens are found guilty, his office would consider asking for them to be sentenced as adults instead of in youth court.