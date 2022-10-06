Fire at Tyne Valley seniors' home likely caused by discarded smoking material

The cause of a fire on Sunday morning at a six-unit seniors' home in Tyne Valley has been deemed undetermined but the P.E.I. Fire Marshal says it was likely due to discarded smoking material.

A 64-year-old man died in the fire, but four other residents were able to escape unharmed, William Bishop, fire chief for Tyne Valley told CBC News.

He said the call came in at 8:47 a.m. By the time crews arrived on the scene, flames were already coming out both the front and back of the building.

The building is owned by the P.E.I. Housing Corporation.

The Lennox Island Fire Department also responded to the call. Firefighters were on the scene for about four hours.