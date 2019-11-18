Illness closes Tyne Valley Community Sports Centre 'until further notice'

The Tyne Valley Community Sports Centre was closed Monday morning after people who visited the facility Sunday fell ill.

The centre closed at 8 a.m. and issued a warning on its Facebook page.

Those who visited the facility on Sunday that have experienced excessive headaches, coughing or shortness of breath should "seek medical attention immediately," the post said.

In an email to CBC, officials with P.E.I.'s Chief Public Health Office said a report was received Monday morning of people with respiratory symptoms presenting at the emergency department.

"Early indications are that the symptoms are likely related to the blockage of a boiler flue and potentially elevated levels of nitrogen dioxide," the email said.

Those individuals who presented to the emergency department have been assessed and to the best knowledge of public health officials "no one has required admission to hospital," the email said.

Rink manager Adam MacLennan said an air-quality test has been conducted and "the air test wasn't great."

He didn't have the exact numbers, but sports centre officials are "just trying to cover all our bases right now."

Busy Sunday

MacLennan said people who visited the centre started to fall ill Sunday afternoon and into the evening, and he knows a number of people who went to the hospital to be assessed Monday morning — including himself.

It's sad to have the building closed for a few days, but people's health and safety is the number one issue. — Adam MacLennan, rink manager

"I was one of them that was in the hospital this morning that wasn't feeling great. So, I definitely understand how people are feeling."

He said the rink was busy on Sunday, as it's used by minor hockey, adult rec leagues and the public.

MacLennan said he has reached out to the provincial fire marshal's office as well as the public health and environmental health offices.

"We made the decision this morning to close the rink until we figure out what is causing people to be sick," he said.

"It's sad to have the building closed for a few days, but people's health and safety is the number one issue. That's why we are trying to take care of the issue as respectively as possible."

MacLennan said he is not sure how many people have experienced illness. He has also reached out to those involved in P.E.I. minor hockey to let them know the centre is closed until further notice.

