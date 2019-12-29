Tyne Valley rink 'total loss,' say fire officials

The Tyne Valley Community Sports Centre in Tyne Valley, P.E.I., has been destroyed by fire.

Fire officials and police officers were at the scene Sunday morning.

The building is a "total loss," according Tyne Valley Fire Chief William Bishop.

The Tyne Valley department got the call at 2:50 a.m. Sunday, Bishop said.

"The building has one door at the front," he said. "The flames were coming out through the front door and the roof of the building."

The rink was the centre of the Tyne Valley community, says the local fire chief. (Travis Kingdon/CBC)

Various Island fire departments responded to the call including Summerside, Lennox Island, Wellington and Miscouche.

Bishop said the fire is under control and there are just "a few hot spots left."

The rink was the centre of the Tyne Valley community, he said.

"It's quite a loss for the community," he said. "I mean we don't have any major infrastructure, nothing like that in the community other than the rink. So when you take something like that out of your community it is quite a low."

Eng 1 and Rescue responded to a mutual aid call in Tyne Valley this morning. <a href="https://t.co/Nl4doFp92V">pic.twitter.com/Nl4doFp92V</a> —@DeptSummerside

The sports centre has dealt with some issues in the past few weeks. It recently reopened on Dec. 19 after it was closed for a couple of days due to carbon dioxide levels above recommended limits.

At the time, the future of the rink was uncertain.

The rink's board reached out to the province for financial support to cover the cost of repairs. It was the second time the rink had to be shut down in less than a month.

A resident who lives near the rink doesn't believe anything can be salvaged. (Contributed by Mary Moore-Phillips)

Mary Moore-Phillips, who lives about five minutes away, said she's "in shock" about what happened to the rink.

She said her daughter woke her up at 6:30 a.m. and the family went to see what was happening at the centre.

"It looked really intense," she said. "I don't think anything can be salvaged."

Moore-Phillips said many of her family members played hockey and most of the major community events happen at the rink.

"It's a big loss for our community," she said. "We really value our rink."

The Tyne Valley rink hosted hockey games, Sunday skates and was home to community events like the Oyster Shucking Championship. (Travis Kingdon/CBC)

Emily Barlow was throwing a party across the road from the rink at the Tyne Valley firehall and left around 1 a.m. Sunday morning, she told CBC via Facebook Messenger.

"When my friends and I left, we could smell wood smoke, but it wasn't anything weird as most people in the valley have a wood stove," Barlow said.

About a half hour later Barlow was driving a friend home and went past the arena.

"As we were driving by the rink we noticed flames at the front door. My friend's boyfriend called 911 and was told there was already a report of the fire."

Barlow said when firefighters arrived they had hoses at the front door and "were doing everything they could."

