Tyne Valley Community Sports Centre 'in limbo' says rink manager

The manager of the Tyne Valley Community Sports Centre says it's not clear when the rink will be re-opened to the public.

The centre has been closed since Monday, after air tests showed higher than recommended levels of carbon dioxide within the building.

This is the second time the rink has been shutdown in less than a month. The facility was closed for a week in November after people who visited the facility reported experiencing shortness of breath, coughing and headaches.

Following the November closure, occupational health and safety found the furnace room had elevated levels of carbon dioxide.

The furnace and ventilation systems were serviced and the arena opened its doors again.

Occupational health and safety asked staff to do a follow up air test last Saturday, said Adam MacLennan, the rink's manager. That test showed elevated levels of carbon dioxide.

"We just, we don't know. It's getting frustrating because we don't really know where to turn next. We thought we serviced everything we could service the first time in November," MacLennan said.

The rink's staff took the centre's Zamboni out on the ice once and hour on Tuesday to test the levels of various gases throughout the arena.

The rink's staff were busy conducting further tests on Wednesday, trying to get to the bottom of the issue.

"They just want to make sure we do the same thing as we do on the weekend, that the Zamboni's out there every hour, for the fumes and stuff like that," said Cedric Gallant, who is responsible for making the rink's ice.

MacLennan said the rink board has reached out to the province and has requested financial support to help cover the costs of repairs.

He said he'd also like to see government make it a requirement that all arenas on P.E.I. do testing like this regularly.

Last month, the province said it plans to take a closer look at the standards in place for Island rinks.

"Right now, everything's kind of in limbo. When we are allowed to reopen, it'll be working to gain everyone's trust that the air quality is good," MacLennan said.

