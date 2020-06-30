Tyne Valley selling land in the hopes of creating more room for green space

The village is looking to sell the land to one buyer, as one parcel of land, says Tyne Valley Mayor Jeff Noye. (David Donnelly/CBC)

Islanders interested in building a home in Tyne Valley, P.E.I., have the opportunity to make an offer on a piece of land on the outskirts of the village.

Tyne Valley Mayor Jeff Noye says the almost one-and-a-half hectares — or three-and-a-half acres — is up for grabs, with a price tag of $10,000 per acre including HST — but only until July 11.

"It's one of our plans in our future to develop more property and create some more land for new families to come in and put up a home," Noye said.

"There's not a lot of land available here in the village and it's, you know, something that we're trying to work on."

The village is looking to sell the land to one buyer, as one parcel of land, he said.

A new trail system

The particular plot of land has been for sale in the past, but it was later taken off the market with the idea of developing some more green space in the village.

"We wanted to create a park, with hiking trails and biking trails and we had two different properties we were interested in using. We just didn't know what location we wanted but we decide to go with the other property," he said.

The village, Noye said, has its eye on Baker Field, an old baseball diamond located on Canada Road that hasn't been used in years as the location to build the new park.

'We'd love to start it this year, you know, it's hard to predict how things are going to go with everything going on,' says Noye. (Brian Higgins/CBC)

While the planning remains in its early stages Noye said officials have talked about including a nearly three-hectare trail system — or seven acres — that would go through the park and surrounding properties. He said officials are in the process of reaching out to the property owners to acquire the land needed.

"We'd love to start it this year, you know, it's hard to predict how things are going to go with everything going on but, you know, we'd definitely like to get some construction going this year."

The revenue generated from the parcel of land that's up for sale, will likely go to further land development.

More from CBC P.E.I.