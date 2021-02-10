Exterior nearly finished at new Tyne Valley sports centre

The mayor of Tyne Valley says excitement is growing as the Prince County community's new sports centre takes shape.

"People drive by even if they don't have to," Jeff Noye said. "They kind of detour around just to kind of see how things are going."

Now that the exterior is pretty well finished, there's just one problem, the mayor added: "A lot of people are wanting windows, bigger windows to look in."

Noye said crews are getting ready to set up the electrical and plumbing systems this week, adding that all tenders have been awarded to Island companies and work was able to proceed smoothly despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It was a lot of Zoom meetings, that's for sure! Things have definitely changed but all in all, we're still on schedule so we're happy about that."

The events centre is replacing the old rink that burned down in late 2019. The $10.3-million facility will feature an NHL-size ice surface and a fitness area.

Only a few hundred thousand dollars remains to be raised to cover the cost of the building.

Tyne Valley Mayor Jeff Noye says he's optimistic the new centre will be open in time for the Oyster Festival in August. (Brittany Spencer/CBC)

After the fire, the community strove to have the new building funded through the Kraft Hockeyville contest. Tyne Valley didn't win, but did earn the $25,000 runner-up prize.

The federal government is chipping in $3.9 million for the project, the province is putting up $3.3 million and the municipally is contributing $3.1 million.

Noye said he's hearing people can't wait to have home ice to skate on once more.

"It's been fantastic that the other rinks were able to accommodate us and that our kids are still able to play, but it's just not the same."

The mayor said he's optimistic the new centre will be open in time for the Oyster Festival in August.

