Moosehead Breweries pledges up to $20K for new Tyne Valley arena

Moosehead Breweries pledged Monday to donate $1 for every case of beer the company sells on P.E.I. for the next month to a fund to rebuild the Tyne Valley arena.

The arena burned to the ground in late December, and the fire marshal said it was impossible to determine the fire's cause.

"We join the people of Tyne Valley in mourning this heartbreaking loss. The centre was more than a skating rink — it was home to countless community events and provided a real gathering place for people from Tyne Valley and beyond," said Socke MacDonald, territory manager for P.E.I. with Moosehead, in a written release.

The company said it hopes the pledge will help kick-start the public donation drive launched by the community to rebuild the rink.

Moosehead, based in Saint John, N.B., is the official beer sponsor of Tyne Valley's Oyster Festival and the Rock the Boat Music Festival.

Tyne Valley has dubbed its online fundraiser for a new arena Rally for the Valley. (Steve Bruce/CBC)

A dollar from every case of Moosehead beer, in six-packs or larger, sold at P.E.I. liquor stores from Jan. 20 to Feb. 29 will be donated to the Rally for the Valley campaign, to a maximum of $20,000.

Eligible products are Moosehead Lager, Moosehead Light, Moosehead Pale Ale, Moosehead Premium Dry, Moosehead Radler or Alpine.

"In our own history, Moosehead has experienced devastating fires at our breweries on two occasions," said Moosehead president Andrew Oland in the release. "We understand the impact of these catastrophic events and are proud to lend our support."

The Tyne Valley arena is also bidding to become the next Kraft Hockeyville. Last week, organizers with the Sackville Flyers withdrew their bid in an effort to support Tyne Valley — they said Tyne Valley needed it more.

That contest comes with the $250,000 prize to be put toward arena upgrades.

