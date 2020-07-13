Tyne Valley getting new NHL-size rink with government help

The community of Tyne Valley, P.E.I., is getting a new sports centre with $10.3 million in government funding announced Monday.

Tyne Valley, about 30 kilometres northwest of Summerside, lost its sports centre in a fire in December.

Federal, provincial and local governments are partnering to fund the $10.3 million project.

Federal: $3.9 million.

Provincial: $3.3 million.

Municipal: $3.1 million.

The new Tyne Valley Community Sports Centre will be an energy-efficient building. The arena will house an NHL-size ice rink and include five dressing rooms. Washrooms will be fully accessible and feature green fixtures.

The centre will also include a concession area, fitness centre, and multiple offices for community groups and event organization.

More from CBC P.E.I.