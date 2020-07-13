Tyne Valley getting new NHL-size rink with government help
The community of Tyne Valley, P.E.I., is getting a new sports centre with $10.3 million in government funding announced Monday.
3 levels of government contributing
The community of Tyne Valley, P.E.I., is getting a new sports centre with $10.3 million in government funding announced Monday.
Tyne Valley, about 30 kilometres northwest of Summerside, lost its sports centre in a fire in December.
Federal, provincial and local governments are partnering to fund the $10.3 million project.
- Federal: $3.9 million.
- Provincial: $3.3 million.
- Municipal: $3.1 million.
The new Tyne Valley Community Sports Centre will be an energy-efficient building. The arena will house an NHL-size ice rink and include five dressing rooms. Washrooms will be fully accessible and feature green fixtures.
The centre will also include a concession area, fitness centre, and multiple offices for community groups and event organization.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.