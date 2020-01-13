Officials rule cause of Tyne Valley rink fire 'undetermined'

Residents of Tyne Valley will never know what caused their rink to burn down.

In a statement, the province said the fire marshal's office has completed its investigation into the cause of the late-December fire at the Tyne Valley Community Sports Centre.

"Due to the high level of destruction, the fire marshal's office is ruling this fire as undetermined," the province said in the statement issued Monday.

That statement went on to say tremendous credit should be given to the members of the seven responding departments who worked closely together to contain and combat the fire, which the statement described as a "devastating loss to the community."

'Destroyed a lot of the evidence'

P.E.I. Fire Marshal Dave Rossiter warned at the end of December that as firefighters worked to put out the fire, they may have destroyed evidence that could have helped him determine the cause.

Rossiter said the fire department had to use heavy equipment to try and get at the fire because of the steel structure.

"But unfortunately in doing so have destroyed a lot of the evidence we were looking for," he said late last month.

