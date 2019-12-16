Tyne Valley rink shut down again following air-quality test

The Tyne Valley Community Sports Centre has closed again following the results of another air-quality test, according to rink manager Adam MacLennan.

A full air-quality assessment was done on Saturday, Dec. 14, and some air-quality levels "were a little higher than our previous tests," he said, regarding the higher level of carbon dioxide.

As a result of that test, "it was deemed, as a recommendation, that we should shut our doors again and have another full review … another full examination done of the mechanical ventilation system."

This is the second time the rink has been shutdown in less than a month. The facility was closed in November after people who visited fell ill.

Not aware of any illnesses, MacLennan says

MacLennan said occupational health and safety asked the rink to do another air test after they were allowed to reopen.

Since the recent levels came back higher than their previous test, which passed, the rink was asked to close to do another examination.

MacLennan isn't sure when the rink will be open again and isn't aware of any illnesses linked to this latest closure.

"We don't want to be shut down for another extended period of time, but, again, the rink has to be safe for people to use," he said.

"It's been an expensive year for the rink so far, you know, but it's important to, at the same time, to make sure people are safe when they're in the building."

